CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the United States

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people age 16 and older, moving the United States one step closer to vaccination of millions of people.

Eleven members of the committee voted in favor and three recused.

Vaccines cannot be administered until CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield accepts the committee’s recommendation, which is expected to take place within hours.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States.