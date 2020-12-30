CDC issues new guidelines on virus vaccines for those with certain underlying health conditions

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new coronavirus vaccine guidance for those with certain underlying medical conditions, writing that individuals with certain such conditions may be vaccinated, "provided they have not had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine."

The agency says these individuals include those with weakened immune systems due to illness or medication or people with HIV. However, the agency warns that information about the safety of the vaccine for people with weakened immune systems is not yet available. The agency reports that people living with HIV were included in clinical trials, but safety data is also not yet available.

People who have autoimmune conditions may also receive the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, the agency says, but issues a similar warning on the limited data available.

People who have previously had Guillain-Barre syndrome are also included in the CDC's new guidelines on who may receive a vaccine. As are those who have previously had Bell's palsy, a condition that causes muscle weakness in the face. While the CDC notes cases of Bell's palsy were reported during vaccine trials, the Food and Drug Administration did not find the cases to exceed the rate expected in the general population.

When it comes to the general public, a local infectious disease expert says expected side effects from the vaccine will likely pale in comparison than the virus itself.

"If you want to compare vaccine versus Covid, there is no comparison for the side effect that you're going to have," said Dr. Armando Meza, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. "A little bit of pain on your shoulder, maybe a little bit of fever, maybe some weakness, maybe some fatigue. Now compared to Covid and being in the hospital, there is no comparison."

When it comes to those with underlying health conditions, Dr. Meza said the vaccine can save lives.

"If you are high-risk for severe Covid, getting the vaccine is your best option ," Dr. Meza said. "There is no comparison to getting sick. We already know if someone who has a doubt that Covid can kill you, look at the numbers. You just need to look at the numbers. How many people have already died of Covid?"

The CDC recommends anyone who has been vaccinated continue other safety measures until experts have a better understanding of the protection the vaccine can offer.