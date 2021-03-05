Leaders and businesses say masks are essential as Texas and Mississippi lift Covid-19 restrictions

Health

Leaders and businesses across the US are pushing back against states lifting mask mandates by doubling down on their commitment to enforcing Covid-19 precautions as variants continue to cause concern.

This week, Texas and Mississippi joined the list of states expanding business capacity and lifting the mandates for residents to wear masks. In Texas, the mandates are no longer necessary and a restoration of normalcy is urgent, a representative for Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Though the rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased in many states since January, tens of thousands of Americans are still being infected daily, and more transmissible variants have been spreading, threatening another surge.

“Please continue to wear a mask. What some other states are doing is reckless,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We’ve seen them do it before. They paid the price.”

And in Texas, many businesses are still encouraging mask use. The grocery store chain H-E-B said Thursday that employees will still be required and guests will be asked to wear masks. The Texas Restaurant Association also will continue to encourage mask use.

In Mississippi, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons called Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to loosen restrictions “premature and reckless.”

“We are at a crucial moment in the fight against this disease, and the path is unclear,” Simmons told CNN. “We cannot let our guards down.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday defended his decision to reopen some businesses at full capacity with a mask mandate.

“So many of our people — well over 20% — have been vaccinated, the vast majority of whom are over 55, where you’re most likely to suffer complications. Our hospitalization is down. So, we thought, this is something we know we can do safely,” Lamont said.

About 70% to 85% of people must achieve immunity, either by surviving Covid-19 or receiving a vaccine, to reach herd immunity, the point at which enough people are protected against a disease that it cannot spread through the population.

Lamont announced Thursday that Connecticut will reopen restaurants, retail, libraries, personal services and indoor recreation at full capacity on March 19.

Fauci says it’s still too soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the decision by some states to do away with mask mandates and allow businesses to open at full capacity was “inexplicable.”

The US shouldn’t ease restrictions in place to prevent Covid-19 before the number of new cases falls below 10,000 daily, “and maybe even considerably less than that,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Thursday.

The last time the US saw fewer than 10,000 new daily cases was almost a year ago, on March 22.

“We’re now up to about 2 million vaccinations per day,” Fauci said. “That means every day that goes by, every week that goes by, you have more and more people protected.”

Push to vaccinate teachers and reopen schools

Many states are putting a priority on vaccinating teachers and school staff to reopen campuses as soon as possible.

There are 38 states and Washington, DC, now allowing teachers to receive the vaccine. And two more may soon be added to the list.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said those who work in education and child care will be among the 300,000 to 400,000 additional residents eligible for the vaccine next week.

And state officials in Rhode Island likely will announce a plan next week to “get shots in the arm of all teachers and school staff,” Gov. Daniel McKee said.