Texans who need insulin will pay less under new law

Health

EDINBURG, Texas – A new measure signed into law Wednesday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will bring some financial relief to those with diabetes that use insulin. The new law will lower the cost of prescription insulin.

State Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock), a former San Antonio educator, knows firsthand what the life-saving medication means for people with diabetes. While on the campaign trail three years ago, he found out he had Type 1 diabetes.

“When I left the hospital, I went to Walgreens to pick up my first 30-day supply of insulin, and I had to pay $684 out of pocket, and I had health insurance,” Talarico told ABC affiliate KSAT, recounting the sticker shock he felt.

Talarico was one of the sponsors for Senate Bill 827, which ABC affiliate KRGV reported received the governor’s signature at a signing ceremony at the Edinburg Conference Center.

“This is going to cut healthcare costs for Texans with diabetes and Texans who may otherwise face exorbitant out-of-pocket costs,” said Abbott.

SB 827 limits the co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

“Both pharmaceutical companies and health insurance companies are profiting off the suffering of Texans with diabetes, and this legislation will help put an end to that,” Talarico said.

Dawn White, whose son uses two different types of insulin, gets emotional because she says this cap is life-changing for parents and people who have struggled to get their medication and pay bills.

“Type 1 diabetes is you don’t get to choose whether or not you buy insulin or groceries. You have to buy insulin because they can’t live without it,” White told KSAT.

She said her costs in the past have ranged from between $100 and $500, plus medical supply costs.

“It’s devastating that families have to charge on their credit cards or, you know, they don’t contribute to their 401K because they have to buy insulin,” White said.

She said some people have even had to risk their lives by rationing their insulin.