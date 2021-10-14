‘I woke up paralyzed’: Doña Ana County woman crippled by West Nile virus fights for will to walk

Health

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- On the morning of her daughter's sixteenth birthday, Monique Apodaca opened her eyes and realized she had lost all ability to move.

"I woke up paralyzed," Apodaca recalled. “When they did an emergency spinal tap, I saw death.”

The active and healthy mother, 41 at the time, was preparing to become a yoga teacher. The sudden paralysis on Aug. 17, 2020, shocked her entire family as they rushed to get her emergency care.

After two spinal taps, Apodaca learned that she had developed a rare neuroinvasive meningitis. Medical professionals told the mother she had been bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus.

Apodaca said she drifted in and out of consciousness during her first two weeks in the hospital. She learned that a wheelchair would be her new reality.

"I knew that it was neurological. My muscles and nerves and brain - they weren't talking to each other," Apodaca said. "I did not think for a second that it was something that could be permanent."

For the next 14 months, Apodaca's shock evolved into frustration, determination, and ultimately, hope. On ABC-7 at 10, experience the powerful and emotional journey of the mother as she fights for her will to walk.

"When I heard, 'No, you're not going to walk,' well, that's not acceptable," Monique said. "I will walk. Watch me."