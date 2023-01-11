CDC study finds that long covid can be deadly

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Those who are infected with COVID-19 can experience long-term symptoms called long covid. The CDC’s new report is the first official attempt to see the numbers on long covid deaths in the United States. What the report finds is from January 2020 through the end of June 2022 3,544 people died from long covid in the U.S.

Typically with long covid, a person will experience symptoms including fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive problems such as brain fog.

The research analyzed the death certificate in the National Vital statistics system. The data shows that women are more likely than men to develop long covid…men however accounted for the higher percentage of long covid deaths. The majority of the deaths were adults between the ages of 75 and 84 years old. Almost 80 percent of the deaths offered among non-Hispanic whites. Some experts are saying the report is a significant undercount, considering 30% of people who get Covid-19 have long term-symptoms according to the CDC.

Compared to Covid-19, there is not much known about long covid. It’s a very complex and dynamic condition where symptoms disappear, then returns. Researchers say they don’t yet know why.