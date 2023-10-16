Health officials report 5th known West Nile case in El Paso this year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced the fifth known case of Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus (WNV) disease in the city.

The fifth patient is a man in his 80s who is now recovering in the hospital. He suffers from several underlying health conditions.

“As long as we still have mosquitoes biting in El Paso, the threat of Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus continues to be present,” City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said. “Although for most people a mosquito bite is just a nuisance, for others it can be very serious as in our last two cases; particularly for those with medical conditions that impair their immune system’s ability to fight infection.”

Health officials remind everyone to use repellants, dress appropriately, avoid going out at dusk and dawn (peak mosquito hours), and drain standing water to avoid mosquito breeding.

Eight in ten people who contract the virus will not develop symptoms, including fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and swollen lymph glands.