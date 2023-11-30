EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, December 1 is World AIDS Day, and the theme this year is "Let Communities Lead," a call to action for cities and towns across the US to enable and support in the fight to end AIDS.

We spoke with ABC-7 medical contributor Dr. Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health, who is an infectious disease doctor. He appeared on ABC-7 at 4 to talk about the progress being made in the fight. In the last 33 years, there has been quite a bit of progress made to understand and most importantly help people who are living with AIDS live a normal life.