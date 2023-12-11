Free dental cleaning, screenings available to El Pasoans at Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic will offer free screenings and cleanings for residents of the Borderplex community on Dec. 13. Hunt School of Dental Medicine second-year students will provide faculty-supervised care from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

‌Across West Texas, many suffer from poor dental health due to lack of access to affordable care. In 2017, only 50% of El Paso residents visited a dentist, according to the university. They add that access to low-cost dental care at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic helps Borderplex residents establish routine dental care, which benefits their overall health.

Since opening in 2021, the clinic has provided more than 20,000 hours of reduced-cost dental care for over 3,500 patients from the region.

"We're excited to continue offering low-cost/no-cost dental health care to our Borderplex residents," said Fady F. Faddoul, D.D.S., M.S.D., associate dean of clinical affairs. “This is not just about providing services for our residents but about breaking down barriers and ensuring that everyone has access to basic oral health care."

The Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic is the clinical practice of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine and offers students hands-on training and an introduction to early clinical experiences among a diverse population, a rare opportunity among dental schools.

Limited appointments are available for this special event. El Paso residents interested are asked to call 915-215-6700 for an appointment.