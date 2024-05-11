Historic landmark designation for Rio Vista Bracero Center

Socorro, Texas (KVIA) - The community of Socorro gathered at the Rio Vista Community Center Saturday evening for the grand unveiling of the city's first ever bilingual federal landmark plaque in the United States.

The City of Socorro along with the National Park Service and Latinos in Heritage Conservation celebrated this milestone that pays tribute to the history of the Bracero program. Formerly the Rio Vista Bracero Reception Center highlighted the area's connection the nation's history of agriculture, labor, and migrant community and honored their contributions.

Victor Reta, Director of Recreation and Historical Preservation for the City of Socorro says, "I cannot emphasize enough how much this national designation means to our small city. We are proud of our resilient heritage and thankful for everyone who has worked hard to preserve it."

The community efforts will continue to revitalize the historic site as they work to build the nation's first Bracero History Museum.