Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso welcomes new Associate Program Director

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Psychiatrist Ahadullah Khan, D.O., has joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso.

An assistant professor of psychiatry, Dr. Khan is serving as the associate program director for TTUHSC El Paso’s psychiatry residency program. At the TTP El Paso at Alberta clinic in Central El Paso, he specializes in helping patients manage and overcome mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and chronic pain, including musculoskeletal tension due to anxiety. He also assists students with managing the stress of academic life.

As the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health care has become a significant issue across the United States and in Texas, with the state ranking 50th in the nation for mental health workforce availability. Additionally, only 27% of mental health needs are being met in Health Professional Shortage Areas, such as El Paso.

“El Paso is a wonderfully diverse community, and I look forward to caring for patients from all walks of life who may be struggling with their mental health,” Dr. Khan said. “There is a critical need for quality mental health care in our Borderplex region, and I’m proud to be part of a team that is helping individuals and families attain the happiness and health they deserve.”

Dr. Khan earned his bachelor's degree in the humanities from the University of Pennsylvania, then completed his medical education at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2011. He completed his osteopathic family medicine residency at McLaren Health System in Michigan and psychiatry residency at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Missouri.