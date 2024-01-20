Donate to APS Resource Room: Bienvivir Collaborates for Vulnerable Adults

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bienvivir, in collaboration with Adult Protective Services (APS), is spearheading a donation drive to benefit vulnerable elderly and disabled adults in El Paso.

The initiative aims to stock the El Paso APS Silver Star Resource Room, designed as a 24/7 store-like space where APS caseworkers can access necessities and emergency resources for adults facing abuse and neglect.

Bienvivir's Outreach Coordinator, Ryan Gonzalez, expressed the desire to make a direct impact on APS clients.

Following a donation of 50 boxes of adult diapers, the donation drive seeks to maintain momentum into the beginning of 2024.

Collection bins are conveniently located at Bienvivir's two El Paso locations: 2300 McKinley Ave., El Paso, Texas 79930, and 940 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, Texas 79915.

Many APS clients survive on limited monthly budgets, and the availability of essential supplies like detergent, bath soap, and toilet paper allows them to allocate funds to critical needs such as food, shelter, and medicine.

Grace Ortiz, APS Faith-Based Community Engagement Specialist, underscores the invaluable nature of the resource room for clients in crisis. She notes, "Too many times, the needs of struggling elderly folks get overlooked."

APS says otems urgently needed for donation include:

Shampoo, soap

Toothpaste, toothbrushes

Kleenex, toilet tissue

Towels, washcloths

Adult diapers, bed liners

Underwear, socks, and clothes

Household cleaning supplies

Ambulatory aides

Blankets, box fans

Individuals interested in contributing to the APS Silver Star Resource Room can contact Grace Ortiz at (915) 667-0206 or graciela.ortiz@dfps.texas.gov. Make a difference in the lives of vulnerable adults by supporting this essential cause.