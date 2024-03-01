UMC of El Paso unveils memorial recognizing COVID-19 heroes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- University Medical Center of El Paso, along with El Paso Children's Hospital and El Paso Health, unveiled a new COVID-19 Heroes Recognition memorial Friday.

The hospitals dedicated the new installation to the heroes who worked to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The installation includes a high-tech screen that displays videos and images of the pandemic and plaques with names of healthcare heroes. It is located in UMC's main lobby.

Healthcare workers gathered to watch the unveiling and appreciate the new memorial.

EPCHD President & CEO Jacob Cintron, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso County Commissioner David Stout, and EPCHD Board Chair Henry Gallardo spoke at the unveiling.

UMC invited ABC-7 to attend the special ceremony. We captured video of the healthcare professionals gathered at the unveiling. Many became emotional reliving the pandemic, and some even wiped away tears while watching the screen.