ABC-7 at 4: National Infertility Month

It's National Infertility Awareness Week, and Dr. Ogechika Alozie of Sunset West Health joins us to destigmatize infertility and draw attention to barriers to getting proper care.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.