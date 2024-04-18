ABC-7 at 4: National Infertility Month
It's National Infertility Awareness Week, and Dr. Ogechika Alozie of Sunset West Health joins us to destigmatize infertility and draw attention to barriers to getting proper care.
It's National Infertility Awareness Week, and Dr. Ogechika Alozie of Sunset West Health joins us to destigmatize infertility and draw attention to barriers to getting proper care.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.