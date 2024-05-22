City of El Paso’s Public Health Department earns award

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso’s Public Health Department HIV and STD division has been awarded the Best Organization Serving El Paso during this year's LatinX Conference.

The conference aims to share information on health efforts being made in the Latino population. The conference also informs the community on health disparities including HIV, STDs, Hepatitis C, and Substance Use Disorder (SUD).

The City of El Paso's Public Health Department's HIV sector offers free confidential HIV testing. They also offer after-hours testing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month.

The department also offers Free Linkage-to-Care navigation services for people looking for clinics that provide PrEP/PEP services in El Paso.

The department offers information on housing opportunities for people living with AIDS.

Free condoms and lubricants are also offered. Monthly networking for LGBTQ+ people is also available.

For more information, you can visit here. Or, you can call (915)212-6655.