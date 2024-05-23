City of El Paso marks National Heat Awareness Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is reminding everyone to protect themselves and their loved ones on National Heat Awareness Day.

The El Paso Police Department Animal Cruelty Unit is teaming up with the El Paso Fire Department to host HeatSafe: Protecting Pets and People. The event is happening Friday, May 24, 2024 from 1 to 3 PM at El Paso Animal Services at 5001 Fred Wilson.

The event will raise awareness of the dangers of heat to people and pets. The departments will stage a live "hot car" demonstration and have several activities and educational booths.

"Every summer, the City receives hundreds of calls due to heat-related emergencies such as a child or pet in a locked hot car and pets left outside without proper shade or water," the city says.