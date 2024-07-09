Skip to Content
Health

Molina Healthcare of TX Grandparents Social Club hosting “Fundamentals of Vision” eye care event

By
New
Published 5:29 PM

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- Molina Healthcare of Texas’ Grandparents Social Club is set to host an Eye Care Event called “Fundamentals of Vision”. They have come together with Texas A&M Colonias Program to host the event Wednesday, July 10th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will take place at Pueblo Nuevo Community Church on 12312 Alameda Ave. Clint, TX  79836.

It is a free event where they will offer information on the importance of eye care for those who have diabetes and the importance of regular eye screenings. The first 30 participants will receive a free eye care kit.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content