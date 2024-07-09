Molina Healthcare of TX Grandparents Social Club hosting “Fundamentals of Vision” eye care event

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- Molina Healthcare of Texas’ Grandparents Social Club is set to host an Eye Care Event called “Fundamentals of Vision”. They have come together with Texas A&M Colonias Program to host the event Wednesday, July 10th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will take place at Pueblo Nuevo Community Church on 12312 Alameda Ave. Clint, TX 79836.

It is a free event where they will offer information on the importance of eye care for those who have diabetes and the importance of regular eye screenings. The first 30 participants will receive a free eye care kit.