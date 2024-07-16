Memorial Medical Center being investigated by NM Attorney General for denying “essential medical care”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Memorial Medical Center, one of two major hospitals in Las Cruces, is under investigation by New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez for allegedly refusing to treat indigent cancer patients, as well as for violating state law.

The AG's office announced the investigation during a Tuesday morning news conference, where Torrez was joined by two women that claim they were turned away from Memorial Medical Center for cancer treatment.

City and county leaders were present at the conference, including Las Cruces District 2 Councilwoman Johana Bencomo, District 5 Councilwoman Becky Corran, and Doña Ana County District 5 Commissioner Manny Sanchez.

In addition to allegedly denying cancer treatment to patients unable to afford it, MMC is also accused by the AG of "failing to screen patients for financial assistance."

The AG says both accusations are in violation of New Mexico law, including the Unfair Practices Act, Indigent Hospital and County Healthcare Act, and the New Mexico Patient Debt Collections Protection Act.

"Rather than finding an institution in a hospital, a place that puts their wellbeing first, their interests first, they were turned away for financial reasons," said Torrez during Tuesday's new conference.

"It is apparent to me that decisions have been made and continue to be made from a standpoint that is primarily seemingly motivated by profit, by maximizing the bottom line, and without due respect and regard for the patients under their care," he added.

Lifelong Las Cruces resident and former MMC nurse Barbara Quarell says she was denied care, and spoke at the news conference.

She says she was diagnosed with vaginal cancer in 2022, and claims she was denied treatment after the medical center refused to take her insurance.

"At that time, I was paying $800 a month for insurance, and I just couldn't believe that a hospital in my town, my community where I pay taxes, where I'm a nurse, where I've taken care of so many people wouldn't provide care to me," said Quarell.

She says she ultimately went to Albuquerque to receive treatment, and says she wouldn't refer someone to MMC "in a million years" for care.

Debbie Jo Minser, a breast cancer patient, also spoke at Tuesday's news conference.

She says she underwent a surgical procedure, and was then denied a follow-up appointment after being told her Medicaid had "ended."

"They said, 'do you have any other insurance?' And I said 'no,' and they said, really quickly, 'well we can't see you today then,'" said Minser.

"[I remembered] they had told me that they had social workers on site. They should have offered me that, and there was no option of self-payment, there was nothing. Just 'we can't see you today,'" she added.

AG Torrez said there's "a number" of other patients who reported similar experiences to his office, but are afraid of going public with them due to retaliation.

ABC-7 has reached out to Memorial Medical Center for comment.