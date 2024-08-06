First 2024 case of West Nile Virus confirmed in New Mexico

UNION COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed the first West Nile virus infection in a resident of Union County Tuesday.

Union County is located in the most Northeastern part of New Mexico. It is about a seven-hour drive from El Paso.

Officials said the individual was not hospitalized and is currently recovering at home.

WEST NIAL VIRUS HISTORY IN NEW MEXICO

The New Mexico Department of Health reported that last year, New Mexico had the third-highest number of human infections of West Nile virus in the state since tracking began in 2002.

Officials said in all, there were 80 infections and eight deaths last year.

Over the last five years, New Mexico has averaged approximately 35 cases per year of West Nile virus, according to officials.

“Preventing mosquito bites is our first line of defense against West Nile Virus,” said Dr. Miranda Durham, Chief Medical Officer for the New Mexico Department of Health. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by using insect repellent and eliminating standing water.”

West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging residents to take steps to reduce their risk of infection.

PREVENTATIVE MEASURES

To protect yourself from West Nile virus infection:

Use an approved insect repellent every time you go outside and follow the instructions on the label. Among the EPA-approved repellents are those that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon eucalyptus/para-menthane-diol.

Wear long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Eliminate water-holding containers where mosquitoes lay their eggs, such as old tires, empty cans, and other unneeded outdoor items that can hold water. Drain the water in birdbaths, wading pools, and saucers under potted plants weekly.

Make sure rain barrels are tightly screened.

Keep windows and doors closed if not screened. If you leave your house doors or windows open, make sure they have screens that fit tightly and have no holes.

For more information about preventing mosquito bites, visit the CDC’s website.

ANIMALS AND THE WEST NILE VIRUS

The department is also reminding horse owners to vaccinate your animals to protect them from West Nile Virus and Western Equine Encephalitis, which is also carried by mosquitoes.

The department reported that in 2023, 19 horses were confirmed to have West Nile virus. Six of them died.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late,” said Erin Phipps, DVM, MPH, the department's Public Health Veterinarian. “A single vaccine can make a difference and protect your horses from West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.”

TREATMENT AND SYMPTOMS

The department said there are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection in humans. People ages 50 years and older and those with other health issues are at highest risk of becoming seriously ill or dying when they become infected with the virus.

Officials said if people have symptoms and suspect West Nile virus infection, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Symptoms of the milder form of illness, West Nile fever, can include:

Headache

Fever

Muscle and joint aches

Nausea and fatigue.

People with West Nile fever typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for weeks to months.

Symptoms of West Nile neuroinvasive disease can include those of West Nile fever, plus:

Neck stiffness

Stupor

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors

Convulsions

Muscle weakness

Paralysis.

For more information about West Nile virus, including fact sheets in English and Spanish, go to the NMHealth’s West Nile webpage.