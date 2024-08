EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- La Clinica de Familia is hosting a health fair August 10, 2024.

Rachel Gonzales-Hanson, the interim COO of the National Association of Community Health Centers, will be in attendance.

Borderland leaders and elected officials will also be there.

The fair is happening at 575 South Alameda Boulevard from 9 am to 12 pm, with special remarks at 10:30 am.