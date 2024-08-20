Skip to Content
Health

Immunization El Paso to host mobile outreach clinics

By
Updated
today at 8:43 AM
Published 8:39 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)- Immunize El Paso is marking the month of National Immunization Awareness by holding mobile outreach clinics throughout the city.

Mobile Outreach Clinics:

The three stand-alone clinics are at 1400 George Dieter 79936, 6292 Trowbridge 79906, and 513 W. San Antonio 79901.

· 8/20/24 – Eastlake High School (13000 Emerald Pass Ave, El Paso, TX 79928)

· 8/26/24 – Ricardo Estrada Middle School (851Darrington Rd, El Paso, TX 79928)

· 8/27/24 – Pebble Hills High School (14400 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938)

· 8/29/24 – Montwood Middle School (11710 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

Article Topic Follows: Health
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content