Immunization El Paso to host mobile outreach clinics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)- Immunize El Paso is marking the month of National Immunization Awareness by holding mobile outreach clinics throughout the city.

Mobile Outreach Clinics:

The three stand-alone clinics are at 1400 George Dieter 79936, 6292 Trowbridge 79906, and 513 W. San Antonio 79901.

· 8/20/24 – Eastlake High School (13000 Emerald Pass Ave, El Paso, TX 79928)

· 8/26/24 – Ricardo Estrada Middle School (851Darrington Rd, El Paso, TX 79928)

· 8/27/24 – Pebble Hills High School (14400 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938)

· 8/29/24 – Montwood Middle School (11710 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX