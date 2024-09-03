Texas Tech yet to reach agreement with major insurance provider

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso has yet to reach an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) to keep the group's specialists in-network.

Texas Tech sent out the email to its patients on August 21, 2024, notifying them about a potential end in partnership between the group and BCBSTX.

As of the publication of this article, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is still part of the network. On October 7, 2024, however HMO and PPO plans will be terminated in-network. Blue Cross Advantage HMO plans will be terminated on January 5th, 2025, Texas Tech's letter explained.

ABC-7 has reached out to BCBSTX for comment on the situation and they gave this statement:

"Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso notified us of its intent to leave our networks starting on Oct. 7, 2024, unless new terms are reached. That means Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso would be out of network for BCBSTX PPO members and some of our HMO members on Oct. 7. Blue Advantage HMOSM members would not be impacted until Jan. 5, 2025. We value our relationship with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso and hope to reach a new agreement before the deadline."

ABC-7 has also spoken with officials at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. More details on the story will be available on ABC-7 at 10.