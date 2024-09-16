Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Get Ready for Flu

Published 5:24 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Flu season is almost here, and now is the time to start protecting yourself and your family. Dr. Ogechika Alozie talked to us about what Get-Ready day represents.

