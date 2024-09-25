El Paso Children’s Hospital celebrates opening of its 8th floor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Children's Hospital will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its 8th floor.

"El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH), is excited to introduce the much-anticipated hospital 8th floor, that has been intentionally left vacant since 2012," a spokesperson for the hospital stated. "As envisioned by hospital leadership, community stakeholders and physicians, the plan was to incorporate the entirety of the floor to ease the capacity concerns of the ever-growing hospital."

The hospital is now ready to open the new floor, which features 26 beds in a 24,000 square-foot pediatric unit. The unit will house the hospital's epilepsy monitoring unit.

Hospital officials, elected leaders, and community members will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony today.