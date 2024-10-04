Skip to Content
Texas Tech Health El Paso trying to resolve IT issues, website remains down

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso is still working to resolve IT issues to its website and network services. They remain offline for now.

"This outage is affecting Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic. However, clinical and educational operations will continue with minimal interruption," officials explained. "We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our patients and campus community."

Texas Tech says it is working to fix the problem and restore all of the systems.

"For patients who have questions that require timely responses related to prescriptions or current appointments, please call the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s helpline at 915-215-8000," the officials added. "For Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic patients, please call 915-213-0995."

