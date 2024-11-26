El Paso Water investigating lead pipes citywide

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Water is starting to investigate lead pipes in and around El Paso homes.

EP Water and other utilities across the nation, including in Las Cruces, are responding to EPA regulations to identify and remove lead pipes from water systems.

Their crews are inspecting service lines across the city that were installed before 1988, when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality restricted lead pipelines.

EPWater sent out a letter to houses and businesses if the material of their service line is not known. They will cover the cost of replacing the service line from the main water line into the house if it does qualify.

In the letter, they have this statement for the health effects of lead: