ABC-7 at 4: IDEA Public Schools to Host 5k Run/Walk and Healthy Living Expo 

El Paso, TX(KVIA-TV)—The 5k Run/Walk and Healthy Living Expo event returns this Saturday. As IDEA public school gears up for the run, it will promote healthy hearts for National Heart Awareness Month.

The event is part of IDEA’s Healthy Kids Here initiative and seeks to promote fitness, health, and wellness,s among IDEA students, families, and community members. This year’s 5k proceeds will go towards IDEA’s Healthy Kids Here Initiative in El Paso. The Healthy Living Expo will include a range of vendors and exhibitors, including booths with information on healthy eating, diabetes, local gyms, and a farmer’s market with produce from IDEA campus farms.

Paid participants will receive an official IDEA 5K shirt and bib. All race participants will receive an official medal. For more information or to register online, please visit https://ideapublicschools.org/5k/.

Event Information:

WHEN :

Saturday, March 1

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

7:30 a.m. - Healthy Living Expo and Race Day Registration Opens

8:15 a.m. – 5k

8:25 a.m. - 1-mile Fun Run

9:30 a.m. – Awards

ENTRY FEES

IDEA Students: Free

IDEA Team & Family: $15

Community Members: $20

WHERE :

Ascarate Park

6900 Delta Dr, El Paso, TX 79905