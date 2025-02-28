Measles dedicated web resource launched due to the rise in cases across the state.

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) - The rise in measles cases across the state is leading the New Mexico Department of Health to launch a dedicated web resource for the public.

The web hub will have current New Mexico case counts which will be updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

A detailed section for questions, answers and guidelines to prevent the disease that are specific to the state.

This website is in both English and Spanish.

“While measles outbreaks don't respect state lines, our response is uniquely New Mexican—comprehensive, bilingual, and accessible to all communities,” said Miranda Durham, NMDOH Chief Medical Officer. “We created this resource to empower New Mexicans with clear information about vaccinations effectively protecting families from measles and preventing further spread within our communities.”

