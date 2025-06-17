Skip to Content
Deming wastewater tests positive for measles

Virus in wastewater
DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) just announced that wastewater in Deming tested positive for measles.

The sample in question was taken on June 10 as part of a statewide NMDOH initiative. A department spokesperson says that while the positive test does not confirm the timing, location, or number of infected people, but it does serve as an early warning of likely measles virus activity in Deming.

“This detection tells us there was at least one person infectious with measles in Deming on June 10 that has gone undiagnosed,” said Dr. Daniel Sosin, NMDOH Medical Epidemiologist. "We expect that there may be more cases in Luna County in the coming days.”

So far, 81 New Mexicans have tested positive for measles.

