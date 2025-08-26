ABC-7 at 4: Live Active El Paso Celebrates with Neon Glow Party

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department invites families and the community to celebrate five years of movement, health, and wellness at Live Active Celebration Day—a free, family-friendly event packed with activities and a high-energy Neon Glow Party for all ages.

The celebration takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 30, at Memorial Park Reserve, 1701 N. Copia St., will provide a fun evening for families to enjoy together. Bring your friends and family and join us for an unforgettable evening! https://www.liveactiveep.com/