Second human plague case of the year reported in New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health just reported the state's second human plague case of the year. The patient is a 77-year-old man from Bernalillo County. Officials say the man has been discharged after receiving treatment at a hospital.

"Plague is a bacterial disease of rodents and is generally transmitted to humans through the bites of infected fleas but can also be transmitted by direct contact with infected animals, including rodents, wildlife and pets," a department spokesperson explained.

Officials reported the first human plague case of this year in New Mexico late last month.



“The bacterium that causes plague can be found in wild rodents and their fleas throughout New Mexico,” said Dr. Erin Phipps, state public health veterinarian for the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). “Keeping pets on the flea control product recommended by your veterinarian helps protect them and your family.”

The department recommends avoiding sick or dead rodents, cleaning up woodpiles or other areas rodents may gather, removing hay and compost piles from the vicinity of your residence, and using insect repellent while participating in outdoor activities.

Symptoms in humans include sudden onset of fever, chills, headache and weakness.