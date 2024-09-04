5 things you should know about suicide

By Kristen Rogers, CNN

(CNN) — More than 49,000 people in the United States died by suicide in 2022 — that’s one death every 11 minutes, and more than any other year dating to back at least 1941, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On top of that, 13.2 million people seriously considered suicide, 3.8 million planned it and 1.6 million attempted suicide.

Though rates among 10- to 24-year-olds in the US have declined, these stats are a glaring reminder that “the silent epidemic of suicide” isn’t over, said Dr. Mitch Prinstein, chief science officer at the American Psychological Association.

The nation “still has some of the highest rates of suicidal attempts in the developed world, and the number of suicides, at least half using firearms, is still remarkably high,” Prinstein, the John Van Seters Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said via email.

That’s why this National Suicide Prevention Month and always, being informed about suicide and knowing that you don’t need to be a mental health provider to lower your risk of suicide or support your loved ones is as important as ever, said Dr. Justin Baker, clinical director of the Suicide and Trauma Reduction Initiative for Veterans, or STRIVE, at the Ohio State University.

Globally, more than 720,000 people die by suicide yearly, and it’s the third leading cause of death among 15- to 29-year-olds.

That means parents need to have the “suicide talk” with their teens just like they have conversations about sex and drugs, Prinstein said.

“There are simple, proven steps everyone can take to lower their risk and the risk of family and friends from dying by suicide,” Baker, also assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Ohio State University, said via email.

Knowing these five things about suicide can help.

1. Sometimes there are warning signs

Mental health professionals and researchers still haven’t nailed down how to totally predict with certainty who’s at risk for attempting suicide, and whether or when vulnerable people will do it, experts said.

That’s because stressors that could lead to suicide for some people don’t have the same impact on others. Also, there isn’t always a long time frame during which someone is suicidal and acting in ways that signal the need for help.

But there are some situations in which someone who’s suicidal and planning for a longer period will show behavioral or emotional changes. Those changes, as well as other risk factors, can include the following:

● Unusual behavior with potentially lethal items such as firearms or pills

● Giving away cherished belongings

● Excessive or insufficient sleep

● Withdrawing or isolating oneself

● Getting highly intoxicated or driving recklessly

● Talking about wanting to die, via suicide or otherwise

● Struggling to come up with reasons to live

● Feeling like a burden, unneeded or as if they don’t belong anywhere or with anyone

● Feeling hopeless

● Substance abuse issues

● A history of trauma

● Experiencing mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia and personality disorders, especially if not receiving treatment

● Personal or family history of suicide

● Easy access to potentially fatal means

● Loss of interest in activities or school

2. Not everyone who attempts suicide has a mental health condition

One of many common myths about suicide is that only people with mental health conditions have suicidal thoughts or attempt suicide.

That’s not always true. Many people who attempt or die by suicide don’t fit criteria for mental health disorders, clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Roeske told CNN in a previous story — rather, they likely don’t see a way to live with an incredibly stressful situation such as loss of a job, home or loved one; infidelity; trauma; legal matters; a debilitating illness; or other crises.

3. There are ways you can help

If your loved one seems to be at risk of suicide, be supportive and intentional about asking them what’s going on, experts said. They recommend a narrative, person-centered approach — such as asking an open-ended question like, “Hey, I’ve noticed life’s gotten overwhelming these past couple days. Do you want to tell me about it?”

Listen, express appreciation for their openness and offer to help figure it out together, without giving unsolicited advice or encouragement about all the wonderful reasons they should stay alive — sometimes that can make them feel lonelier. But if your loved one seems more urgently at risk or in the process of attempting suicide, get medical care or call 911. You can also call 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to speak with trained counselors who can help you or someone you know work through suicidal thoughts or behaviors.

If you’re the one struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek professional help and talk with someone you trust. Therapy and certain psychiatric medications, such as antidepressants, can also help.

Additionally, “developing a crisis response plan, a plan people make to identify coping strategies they can use in a crisis, can significantly reduce the risk of a suicide attempt,” Baker said.

4. People who attempt suicide aren’t selfish

Some people think suicide is selfish, but this characterization is misguided and derogatory, experts said, since people who attempt or die by suicide often desire to end their pain or see themselves as burdensome. Many don’t see any other choice.

Therefore, “nearsighted” may be a better term since their focus becomes limited to what’s immediately in front of them, rendering them unable to see the bigger picture of their past, present and future, Roeske said.

5. How you talk about suicide matters

Not treating the topic of suicide as the elephant in the room is an important step in reducing the stigma that keeps some people from getting help. But what you say and how you say it also matter.

That’s why many mental health experts, medical institutions, media and more have moved away from saying certain harmful phrases — including “committed suicide,” which implies criminality and can cast a moral judgment, Dr. Jacek Debiec, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Michigan, told CNN in a previous story.

Describing a suicide attempt as “successful” is also problematic, as taking one’s life is not a positive achievement. “Failed suicide attempt” can suggest that surviving isn’t the best outcome or that there’s something lacking in the character or willpower of the attempter. Given these factors, when referring to suicide, appropriate language includes “died by suicide,” “fatal suicide attempt,” “killed herself” or “took his own life,” experts said.

Acceptable shorthand ways to communicate not dying from an attempt include “nonfatal suicide attempt” or simply “suicide attempt.”

Using more compassionate language to discuss suicide can also improve empathy and strategies for reducing suicide risk, experts said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.