High cholesterol during the holiday season

EL PASO, Texas - Nobody wants to miss out on the tastes and memories that we associate with thanksgiving. cholesterol levels are influenced by the fatty foods we consume when celebrating the holiday season.

Cholesterol is made mostly by the liver, but it also can enter your body in the foods you eat that contain animal fat. including meat, egg yolks, lard, and dairy products. The type and amount of fat you eat can influence how much cholesterol your body makes.

Your healthcare provider may recommend a lifestyle change to improve your blood cholesterol levels. You will want to eat a more plant-based diet. Choose 100% whole grains, whole fruits, and vegetables. Exercise can also have a dramatic effect on your cholesterol.

The average adult will consume more than 4,000 calories during Thanksgiving. You can still enjoy the foods you love during the holiday season, but you could prioritize and plan to spend your calories and fat intake wisely.