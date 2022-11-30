The holiday season brings as much stress as it does joy

EL PASO, Texas - It’s the most wonderful time of the year . . . It’s the hap-happiest season of all.” But is it? The holidays are a time for family and cheer! But making sure the house is clean, and the food is ready can bring unwanted stress and depression in a time meant for happiness.

The problem with the holiday season is that we often experience too much of a good thing. too much stress has a negative impact on our health, both mental and physical. The temptation to overindulge in spending, desserts, or alcohol can cause many people stress.

Some tips can help minimize the stress that accompanies the holidays. Be realistic about how much you can handle this season. Forget about perfection, and relax and enjoy the company. The holidays mean spending money, you will want to Make a budget and stick to it. Also remember it is okay to say no to things you don't want to participate in.

Don't let the holidays become something you dread. Instead, take steps to prevent stress. With a little planning and some positive thinking, you can find peace and joy during the holidays.