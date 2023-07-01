Risks of food poisoning for those celebrating Independence Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Independence Day approaches, health professionals want you to know you're at risk for food poisoning.

"Food borne illnesses are a big issue around this time. A lot of people are eating out, grilling, cooking, have picnics," said Dr. Mark Crosby, an emergency physician for Las Palmas Medical Center.

But Dr. Crosby said there are ways to keep yourself and others safe. He has tips aside from making sure your meats are cooked properly.

"Fruits, vegetables - make sure it's cleaned before we eat it. Make sure we're washing our hands," he said. "Another common reason to have a foodborne illness is cross-contamination. So, for example, if you were to prepare some chicken, cut up some chicken, some raw chicken on a cutting board and it wasn't properly cleaned, and you use something else to then cut on the same cutting board, it could cross contaminate."

Another factor to be aware of is who you're cooking for. Dr. Crosby said some groups are more susceptible to food-borne illnesses than others.

"Anyone at the extremes of age are going to be probably more susceptible just because their immune systems aren't as aren't as good. You know, really young kids or those the elderly population could be more susceptible. Pregnant women, sometimes their immune system can be a little bit compromised as well," he said.

Dr. Crosby said food poisoning results in flu-like symptoms, and usually lasts 12-48 hours. Most cases resolve on their own, however, he said if you have severe pain, a high fever or other severe symptoms, you should see your doctor.