Winter’s Chill: Protecting Your Devices from the Cold Snap

By
Published 12:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As temperatures plummet, it's not just people and pets feeling the chill – our devices are also in the frosty spotlight.

In this bone-chilling weather, the impact on phones and tablets may surprise you.

Liz Archuleta from AT&T sheds light on the potential havoc cold temperatures can wreak on our devices.

Beyond draining batteries faster, prolonged exposure to the cold can make phone components more brittle, especially for those with cracked screens.

So, what can you do to shield your tech companions from the winter woes? Archuleta suggests keeping them close, whether in your pocket or purse, and avoiding leaving them in the car all day.

For more tips on safeguarding your phone click here.

