Big slide & “climber” at La Nube Children’s Museum in downtown El Paso

EL PASO (KVIA) -- The "Anything's Possible Climber" is a featured attraction at El Paso's newest, multi-million dollar, state-of-the art museuem dedicated to Science.

ABC-7's Paul Cicala was reliving his youth in a fun moment during his live shot, as he was on top of the "Climber", and decided to take the slide to the bottom level (among other things).

La Nube's website describes the Anything's Possible Climber Presented by Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, like this: "Our 50-foot climber spans all four stories of the center and features a wheelchair challenge course on the top level. Part art installation and part jungle gym, the climber is both a gross motor skills challenge and a study of geometry comprised of cylinders, dodecahedrons, spheres, and more.

ABC-7's Stephanie Valle, Paul Cicala & Doppler Dave anchored the newscasts live from La Nube. Along with interviewing Alysha Swann, La Nube's Director of Community Outreach & Special Programs, Paul Cicala showed everyone the "fun" and science related to making airplanes, among other things.