El Paso’s iconic Scenic Drive celebrates 100 years of great views

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso's beloved Scenic Drive celebrated its centennial on Sunday.

In honor of 100 years of one of the most iconic thoroughfares in El Paso, city and civic leaders held a sunrise celebration at 7:02 a.m. at the overlook.

The event allowed El Pasoans an opportunity to really take in the panoramic view alongside the Franklin Mountains.

As early as 1881, El Paso leaders promoted the idea of creating a place along the base of the mountains to provide visitors a view of El Paso, Ciudad Juárez and the surrounding Chihuahuan desert, according to a state historical marker database.

The automobile brought new attention to the idea, and in 1920, the City Council and Mayor Charles Davis approved construction of Scenic Drive. Finished in October 1920, the route quickly became a popular attraction.

The 1.82-mile drive reaches an elevation of 4,222 feet, 500 feet above the Rio Grande.