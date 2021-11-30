‘Just take it day to day’: El Paso mom who gave birth at 23 weeks shares her son’s inspiring story

EL PASO, Texas -- One in 10 babies are born premature in the U.S and can face long term health problems like lung disease or hearing loss to name a few. One El Paso baby is fighting for his life, defying all odds according to parents and doctors.

Baby Miller was born at 23 weeks, about 6 months into the his mom, Mari Carmen Bueschel pregnancy. He weighed only 11.8 ounces.

Bueschel who already has two boys said her pregnancy was different this time around. She said she had complications with her blood pressure, eventually diagnosed with HELLP syndrome which impacts your blood and liver. Doctors told her the chances of her son's survival were low.

Bueschel, who's a nurse herself, said its a situation she'd never thought she'd be in.

"It's hard," She said. "Sometimes being hopeful and and looking at the bigger picture because it can be so overwhelming, but just take it day to day and and every day is a good day that he survives."

Miller's neonatologist at Las Palmas Medical Center said he's one of the smallest baby's she's ever seen in her 20-year career.

"He's breathing on his own without the machine, you still have support, but he's breathing on his own," said Dr. Sigal Peter-Wohl.

There's no way to pinpoint why babies are born premature but Dr. Peter-Wohl said good prenatal care and educating yourself is key.

"Mothers should advocate for themselves and ask question(s), and go to the appointment(s). If you don't understand, talk to your OB-GYN," Dr. Peter-Wohl said. "I will suggest to every woman that is pregnant or looking to the future, not just today, what you see on Facebook, on social media...you can gather some information, but also always validate it and listen to the professionals."

Just last Friday, Miller weighed in at two pounds, tripling his size.

His parents tell ABC-7 they're grateful for hospital staff at Las Palmas.

"It's important to stress thatit can happen to anyone," Bueschel said. "Don't think that it can't happen to you because it can and when it does the NICU nurses and doctors are very supportive and they make the experience that much better."

