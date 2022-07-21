Gilbert & Sullivan Co. of El Paso gets ready for upcoming production ‘Iolanthe’

EL PASO, Texas -- The Gilbert & Sullivan Company of El Paso is gearing up for its 53rd season this weekend with a production of 'Iolanthe'.

The muscial/comedy tells the story of a forbidden love between fairies and mortals first performed in 1882. Its the seventh of 14 operatic collaborations by Gilbert and Sullivan.

"It's Gilbert and Sullivan at their satirical best poking fun at power, privilege and British parliamentary democracy," according to the company's website.

Opening night is Friday, July 22 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church on 5005 Love Road. Tickets at $12, $10 for military, seniors, and students.

Here's a list of performances:

St. Mark's United Methodist Church

- 5005 Love Road, El Paso, TX 79912 July 22, 23, 24 and July 29, 30, 31 - Friday & Saturday 7:00 pm and Sunday 2:30 pm

- 5005 Love Road, El Paso, TX 79912

The Black Box Theatre

- 430 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, New Mexico August 3 & August 4 - Saturday 7:00pm and Sunday 2:30pm

- 430 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, New Mexico

For more information call 915-479-2485, or email gselpaso@gmail.com, or click here.