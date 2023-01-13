Former basketball stars train next generation

Today's sports world is competitive, especially for young athletes in middle and high school. Local basketball players have a unique opportunity to be trained by Division I former players, to gain the skills and confidence they need to stand out.

Co-owners Alexis Thornton, who played at Delaware State, and former UTEP star Jenzel Nash conduct training sessions at their east side gym for kids as young as 3 years old, all the way up to the college level.

"Different Breed" is a training facility that focuses on skills like dribbling, defense and shooting techniques - and athletes also learn about teamwork and gain confidence.

Some clients want to be noticed by college scouts, others just want more playing time. These coaches say they're passionate about what they do. They love attending their clients' games, and getting to know them.

"Making sure the kids are the focus of everything. In the training, the coaching, and sports in general. I think we all forget what we're doing it for. We want them to excel and make it to the next level," says Nash.

"I love that we're the underdog so when these kids get seen by college coaches they're like, "where are you from?" Thornton adds.

"A Different Breed" is entering its third year of success since opening, and these ladies plan to eventually expand to other cities. They have found a way to do what they love, every day, for a living.

Different Breed Basketball and Performance Training is located at 11150 Montana, Unit B. Call 575-323-9432 for more information, or find them on instagram @differentbreed_TX