WWE Sunday Stunner Tour returns to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tickets are now on sale for the WWE Sunday Stunner Tour coming to El Paso Sunday, April 16.
The show will feature Monday Night Raw & Friday Night Smackdown superstars.
The event starts at 5 p.m. at the UTEP Don Haskins Center.
The card includes the following:
- Seth 'Freakin' Rollins
- Drew McIntyre
- Becky Lynch
- Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair
- Sami Zayn
- Solo Sikoa
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the USOS
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.