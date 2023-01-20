Skip to Content
WWE Sunday Stunner Tour returns to El Paso

WWE

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tickets are now on sale for the WWE Sunday Stunner Tour coming to El Paso Sunday, April 16.

The show will feature Monday Night Raw & Friday Night Smackdown superstars.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at the UTEP Don Haskins Center.

The card includes the following:

  • Seth 'Freakin' Rollins
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Becky Lynch
  • Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair
  • Sami Zayn
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the USOS

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

