WWE Sunday Stunner Tour returns to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tickets are now on sale for the WWE Sunday Stunner Tour coming to El Paso Sunday, April 16.

The show will feature Monday Night Raw & Friday Night Smackdown superstars.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at the UTEP Don Haskins Center.

The card includes the following:

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Sami Zayn

Solo Sikoa

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the USOS

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.