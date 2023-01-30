Tickets still available for Wine and Chocolate Affair

EL PASO, Texas -- Whether you want to celebrate Valentine's Day or even Galentine's Day, 93.1 KISSFM and Johnson Jewelers want you to celebrate early in style at this year's Wine & Chocolate Affair.

The event is taking place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the at the EPIC Railyard Event Center.

Enjoy delicious chocolate, a wide variety of wines that you can purchase, and browse through items sold by a variety of vendors.

Tickets start at $10. The ticket includes a welcome sample of chocolate, and access inside the chocolate, wine, and artisan rooms. You can also upgrade to a decadent chocolate package at $50 that includes 2 admission tickets, 2 drink tickets, and a box of Chocolate.

For more info call (915)-544-9300 or click here. You can also click here for tickets.