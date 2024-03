El Paso, Texas ( KVIA) — Make-A-Wish El Paso and Marathon Petroleum will host the 6th annual Walk for Wishes event on April 28. The goal is to unite 750 attendees and create support for local children facing critical illnesses. Tickets are available for purchase on the official walk for wishes website: 2024 Walk For Wishes (runsignup.com).

When: April 28, 2024

Where: The Shoppes at Solana Starting

Time: 8:30 AM