New Facility to support underserved areas in West El Paso

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has acquired 14.7 acres of land for a new food distribution and storage facility in West El Paso. The new facility will make emergency food and services more accessible to residents.

The expansion will help the 35% of El Paso County residents with food insecurity. The Texas Department of Agriculture found that parts of the westside need more Emergency Food Assistance Program support. Areas like Canutillo, Nuway, and Vinton are at high risk, along with regions like Westway and neighborhoods between Interstate 10 and McNutt Road down to Sunland Park.

The newly acquired land will house various resources, including a warehouse for food storage, processing, and distribution and a volunteer center. The Westside expansion will be fully operational within three years.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, via the FY24 Community Project Funding process, has secured $800,000 for site development and construction of a Food Bank operations/distribution center on the new property.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger relies on community support and is seeking donations to complete the Westside project.

http://elpasoansfightinghunger.org