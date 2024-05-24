Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Local author hopes to inspire, help others heal

Good Vibes Only -Hillary Floren Reports
By
today at 6:56 AM
Published 6:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local author is celebrating the launch of her first published book of poetry, and she's hoping her words will help others with the healing process. Amairani Llerena says she's been writing all her life, but recently started sharing her poems during open mic nights. She says she likes gathering her thoughts and putting pen to paper.

Llerena says the words that fill the pages of her first book, "The Heartache That Birthed You," were in her mind and heart for years. When she finally put pen to paper, she says it flowed right out. It took only a month to write, but a year to publish.

The single mom, student and professional says her inspiration comes from the struggles of single motherhood, the heartaches of life, and unrequited love. She hopes her words will bring solace and healing to others.

"A lot of people say they've been able to experience a sense of healing which as an artist is all you really want.  To relate to others heartache so they can find comfort or solace through your works," Llerena says.

"The Heartache That Birthed You" is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content