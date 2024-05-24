Local author hopes to inspire, help others heal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local author is celebrating the launch of her first published book of poetry, and she's hoping her words will help others with the healing process. Amairani Llerena says she's been writing all her life, but recently started sharing her poems during open mic nights. She says she likes gathering her thoughts and putting pen to paper.

Llerena says the words that fill the pages of her first book, "The Heartache That Birthed You," were in her mind and heart for years. When she finally put pen to paper, she says it flowed right out. It took only a month to write, but a year to publish.

The single mom, student and professional says her inspiration comes from the struggles of single motherhood, the heartaches of life, and unrequited love. She hopes her words will bring solace and healing to others.

"A lot of people say they've been able to experience a sense of healing which as an artist is all you really want. To relate to others heartache so they can find comfort or solace through your works," Llerena says.

"The Heartache That Birthed You" is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.