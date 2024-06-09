Father’s Day special: A memorable horse trail ride experience

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Father's Day is approaching, and for a unique gift idea, why not treat your dad to a scenic horse trail ride?

This week's Sunday Funday moment, sponsored by Sarah Farms.

Located in Anthony, New Mexico, at 6864 McNutt Rd, you'll find Josh Evens, who operates his family-owned business, preparing horses for trail rides.

Josh said the one-hour ride meanders through orchards, while the two-hour adventure explores the desert landscape.

Josh guides along the trail, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.

Friendly farm dogs accompany riders to keep them on track.

Josh, reflecting on his work, shares his passion for animals and the unique bond shared with horses.

He highlights their individual personalities and the evolving relationship between humans and horses.

Assuring safety, Josh mentions that even toddlers can enjoy riding, thanks to the gentle nature of the horses.

To reserve a ride, call El Paso Trail Rides at 1-915-253-4168, or click here for more information.

