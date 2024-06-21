Local family has delicious legacy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bodega Loya in Socorro is more than a roadside produce stand. It's a historic home, transformed into a bodega, or small store. It's packed with fresh in-season vegetables, dried beans and teas, and flowers.

Marty Loya grew up on this farm, and it means a lot to her to be able to carry on her family's legacy. Not only do they farm the land, they share their crops, and the farming experience itself with the community.

"Now they have access to fresh produce. They can come here and they see where it's grown. We harvest it and sell it to them, so they have a place they can come and purchase healthy food, Loya says.

The farm store is open every weekend of the year, selling produce grown in the fields and the greenhouses. The family also dishes out advice on gardening, and allows volunteers to help out with things like pulling weeds and planting. The farm also hosts groups of local children, giving the next generation that farm experience.

"That's one of the best parts - they can come right here to the back and see where the squash, carrots are coming from. There's no pesticides. We're not certified but we don't use pesticides, so they see it's coming from here and straight to their house," Loya says.

Bodega Loya is also one of the stops on Socorro's historic Mission Trail.

To learn more about the store, click here:

Online Store (gwsfarm.com)