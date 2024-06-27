City of El Paso Hosts Community Meeting for Final Design of The Beast Urban Park

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The City of El Paso’s Capital Improvement Department invites the community to the Final Design Community Meeting for The Beast Urban Park Phase II.

The public is encouraged to review and discuss the final design for the park’s second phase, which will begin construction in early 2025. Your feedback is crucial in shaping the future of The Beast Urban Park. The second phase of the $7 million enhancement to this existing park will include the following services and amenities.

The first phase of The Beast Urban Park, which is already complete, has brought a range of exciting facilities, including a recreation facility with an indoor 50-meter pool, a new water park, and a surfing machine.

WHO: The City of El Paso

WHAT: Final Design Community Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 6:00 PM

WHERE: The Beast Urban Park Recreation Center, 13501 Jason Crandall