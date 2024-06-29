Gozo’s Ice Cream: Empowering individuals with disabilities in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In downtown El Paso, Gozo's Ice Cream stands out as a unique establishment staffed by individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The shop not only serves delicious treats but also provides meaningful employment opportunities for its diverse team.

Proceeds from Gozo's for-profit business are reinvested into Borderland programs supporting people with disabilities, according to El Paso Community Foundation officials.

At Gozo's, teamwork is key: employees seamlessly manage tasks such as operating the register and expertly scooping ice cream to delight customers.

Some team members particularly enjoy interacting with customers, fostering a welcoming atmosphere.

Adam Tirres, Program Officer at El Paso Community Foundation, explains that Gozo's was created to offer opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Tirres highlights that some employees at Gozo's have shown remarkable leadership skills, leading to promotions within the shop.

